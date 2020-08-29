Five injured in landslide

Five people were injured in a landslide in North Nazimabad near Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Friday. They were discharged after first aid from Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Man injured

Separately, 50-year-old Shahzad, son of Iqbal, got injured after he suffered an electric shock from an electricity pole in the Korangi area. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Wall collapse victims

Two minor children who were among the six people who were killed in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Thursday after a lightning strike caused a wall to collapse on top of them were laid to rest on Friday.

The funeral prayers of 10-year-old Muhammad Ali and 12-year-old Abdul Rafay were attended by their families, relatives and neighbours. The children were later laid to rest in a local graveyard.

The six people were killed on Thursday evening after lightning struck a wallof the Saima Square One Mall on Dalmia Road. “Two women and four children were killed after the boundary wall of their housing project collapsed due to the lightning strike,” said District East SSP Sajid Sadozai.

“A protection wall of the Saima Square One Mall suddenly collapsed at the time when children were playing near it and adults were walking by it.” The officer said lightning had damaged almost 70 per cent of the wall, adding that there were reports about the death of one more woman but the police could not confirm them. He also said that although the rescue operation continued late into the night, there were no more casualties.

Following the incident, a large number of residents of the housing project had gathered on the spot to participate in a search and rescue operation before the arrival of the officials. “The situation across the city was so bad that the officials arrived very late,” said one of the witnesses. “We were able to pull out two people but they had suffered critical injuries.”