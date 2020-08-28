‘New LG system to empower locals’

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry called on Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja at Civil Secretariat to discuss the upcoming local government elections. PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Ali Imtiaz Waraich and other party leaders, including Aftab Afghan, Nasir Salman, Malik Amanat and Major (Retd) Zafar Chatha were also present.

Raja Basharat said that under the new local government (LG) system, powers would be transferred to the grassroots in a real sense and the people would be able to identify and solve their own problems because local governments at the village and neighborhood level will receive direct funding from the provincial government. He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was making progress in the true sense of the word. During the meeting, it was also decided to formulate a strategy to address the problems of the PTI workers and to take steps for public contacts.

Transfers: The Punjab government Thursday transferred and posted 190 drug controllers (BS-19), deputy drug controllers (BS-18) and pharmacists/drug inspectors (BS-17) on administrative grounds with immediate effect. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) issued notification in this regard.

Under the new policy, notified on Thursday, the government approved transfer and posting of pharmacists (BS-17) of batch-2019 recruited on regular basis against field posts i.e. drug inspector (BS-17), after completion of six months in THQ and DHQ hospitals (non-teaching), under Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as one time dispensation, in relaxation of para-I(ii) of Transfer/Posting Policy of Pharmacy Cadre notified vide this department's notification dated 29.03.2019. Out of the 190 officers of Drugs Control Wing, 43 officers, including two of grade-19, 17 of grade-18 and 24 officers of grade-17, have been repatriated to Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&MED).

As many as 14 officers, belonging to SHC&MED and having good reputation, have also been transferred and posted on the posts in P&SHD.

accord: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said that PU is committed to playing its role in the industrial development of special economic zones being established in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was addressing a ceremony held to sign an agreement between PU Institute of Quality and Technology Management and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaque said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured his full support for development of Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone in Faisalabad. He said all necessary steps were being taken to convert this special economic zone into an economic hub. He appreciated the initiative taken by PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and IQTM Director Dr Muhammad Usman Awan to integrate IQTM, FIEDMC and Chengdu Institute of Standardization China so that technology transfer could also be possible.

illegal dumping: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) enforcement department took action against illegal dumping and issued challans to two supervisors of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Thursday.