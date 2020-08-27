close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

Ex-CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah's son dies

Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

SUKKUR: The elder son of former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah passed away in a private hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

Syed Muzaffar Shah, the elder son of former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi due to severe illness and passed away on Wednesday. The spokesman informed the funeral would be held on today (Thursday) at Jillani House, Khairpur.

