Ex-CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah’s son dies

Syed Muzaffar Shah, the elder son of former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi due to severe illness and passed away on Wednesday. The spokesman informed the funeral would be held on today (Thursday) at Jillani House, Khairpur.