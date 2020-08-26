Shahbaz guaranteed ex-PM’s return to country: LHC took out Nawaz’s name from ECL, says cabinet

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet noted on Tuesday that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the government for removal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), allowing him a four-week bail to go abroad.

The cabinet meeting, held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, was informed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo misused the facility, extended to him by the government. The meeting was told that a request was made by Nawaz in the court for bail on medical grounds, and a guarantee for his return to the country was given by the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

In Al-Azizia reference case, Nawaz was given bail on October 29, 2019, while on Nov 16, 2019, the Lahore High Court ordered for removing his name from the ECL.

Both Nawaz and Shahbaz, in their affidavits, had pledged to return to the country, submit Nawaz’s medical reports on regular basis, have no objection on the government representatives to examine his reports, and extend full cooperation to the authorities.

The cabinet was informed that the counsel for Nawaz Sharif filed a request for extension in his bail. In this regard, a medical board was constituted by the government and an opportunity of personal hearing was given thrice, on Feb 19, 20 and 21. However, neither appearance was made by Nawaz Sharif nor any report was submitted to the board on his behalf. On Feb 27, 2020, the request for extension in bail was dismissed.

The cabinet was apprised that the government of United Kingdom (UK) had been informed about the decision of LHC at the time of Sharif’s departure from the country, while the decision of Punjab government was conveyed on March 2.

It was discussed that Nawaz Sharif was in the UK on an extension visa, granted by its government as an overall policy for visitors. A written judgment is awaited on the petition, filed by the counsel for Nawaz Sharif in the high court.

However, the cabinet decided not to give any concession to Nawaz Sharif, saying all were entitled to similar treatment under the rule of law.

The cabinet meeting categorically stated “the government would not be blackmailed over the tactics to get an ‘NRO’ (National Reconciliation Ordinance) in the shape of relief to the corrupt”.

The PM mentioned that two such NROs, given by the previous governments, caused heavy financial losses to the country, pushing it to the verge of collapse under debts.

During the meeting, consultations were also held on the legal procedure for Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation. The ministers said those who fled the country by showing a certificate of illness, were no longer ill.

The PM told the meeting, it was a government responsibility to bring back Nawaz Sharif to the country.

“I will not tolerate any kind of blackmail in this regard,” declared the premier.

“Nawaz Sharif should be brought back to the country immediately,” the PM said, adding that all legal options must be considered in this regard.

He said the PML-N supremo should be repatriated without any delay and issued directions to the authorities concerned to review legal aspects of the matter.

Advisor to the PM on Accountability and Interior Affairs Barrister Shahzad Akbar briefed the cabinet meeting regarding steps needed for brining Nawaz Sharif back.

The PM regretted that the opposition defeated two critical FATF-related bills. He said that from day one, he had maintained that the self-serving interests of the opposition leaders and country’s interests were divergent.

In a series of tweets, following the rejection of the two bills, the prime minister said, “Today in Senate the opposition defeated 2 critical FATF-related bills: Anti Money Laundering & ICT Waqf bills. From day one I have maintained that the self-serving interests of the opposition leaders & the country’s interests are divergent.

“As accountability noose has tightened, let me make clear: No matter what happens, my govt will not allow any NRO as it would be betrayal of nation’s trust in holding plunderers of public wealth accountable. Musharraf gave NROs to the 2 pol ldrs [political leaders], which quadrupled our debt & destroyed economy. There will be no more NROs,” he asserted.

He said, “Opposition tries to hide behind facade of democracy to protect their loot & plunder. To blackmail for [an] NRO by defaming NAB, they would even have put Pak[istan] on FATF black list to destroy nation’s economy & increase poverty. They keep threatening to bring down govt unless given NRO”.

The PM said, “The opposition leaders have become desperate to save their corrupt money by trying to prevent parliament from functioning; by seeking to undermine govt’s effective COVID-19 strategy - a recognised global success story - & now by trying to sabotage Pak efforts to exit FATF grey list.”

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda expressed concerns over failure to arrest Maryam Nawaz. He said she should have been arrested for what she did outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) offices. He said Maryam would not be allowed to leave the country in any case.

Sources said the ministers also raised the issue of commotion in the National Assembly session the other day. They said PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi used offensive language in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Vawda said the public didn’t vote them to hear abuses, adding that “we will respond bluntly if abusive language is used in the future”.

Federal Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Omar said the NA speaker should suspend the membership of the members who used abusive language.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the Main Line-I (ML-I) rail project, and wheat and sugar crisis in the country. He ordered for including Peshawar-Torkham section in the ML-I project.

Current political situation, progress on ML-I project, import of sugar and wheat and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri urged the cabinet to consider including the Peshawar-Torkham in the ML-I railway project.

Sources said Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed supported the recommendation. It was decided that the railway minister would submit a detailed report to the premier on the inclusion of the proposed section.

Earlier this month, the National Economic Council (ECC) approved up-gradation of Pakistan Railways’ ML-I project at an estimated cost of $6.806 billion.

The federal cabinet also approved inclusion of 61 food and non-food items for mandatory certification list. Matters pertaining to appointment of renowned economists in fiscal policy boards, FC’s services in Balochistan under Anti-Terrorism Act were also discussed in the meeting, according to sources.

It also endorsed appointment of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) chairman.

On national food security, the PM ordered for devising short- medium- and long-term policies to ensure availability of ample food commodities across the country to meet the needs of people.

The cabinet was informed that a ship carrying 60,000-ton wheat would arrive at Karachi port on Wednesday (today), while another cargo vessel with 60,000-metric-ton wheat will reach on Aug 28. In the month of Sept, around 0.5 million tonnes of imported wheat will be available in the country.

The cabinet was informed that the steps taken by the government had resulted in reduction in wheat prices.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the prices of sugar were being reduced by Rs4 to 5 per kg, with a positive trend witnessed in private sector regarding import of sugar.

Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam briefed the meeting about the future strategy to increase production of wheat, cotton and other important crops, besides focusing on areas including quality seed and support price.

Keeping in view the health safety of consumers, the cabinet decided to enlist 61 food and non-food items in the Complementary Certification Mark Scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority.

The cabinet approved appointment of former finance secretary Waqar Masood as member of Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board.

On the request of the provincial government of Balochistan, the federal cabinet approved deputing two platoons of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) for Municipal Town Infrastructure Development Project.

The cabinet approved appointment of chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation as its representative and trustee in the Board of Trustees for Pakistan Ship Owners Association Karachi Port Trust. He will remain appointed till the remaining period of his service till Dec 3, 2020.

The cabinet approved amendments to guidelines relating to Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme and endorsed the decisions taken by the Standing Committee of Legislation on August 12, 19 and 20.

It also gave nod to the decisions of Economic Coordination Committee’s August 12 meeting. On a decision related to the government’s Roosevelt Hotel in New York, it was pointed out that the balance in lieu of payments had touched $125 million and stressed that contrary to misconceptions, the aim of the government was to make the property self-sustaining with cutting down of its losses.

The meeting endorsed the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s meeting of August 13 and lauded the efforts of Minister for Railways for progress on Main Line-I rail project.

In reaction to prime minister’s tweet, Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted: “Yes the bills were opposed in Senate because powers to arrest without warrants are being given to police and investigators. This is neither required by FATF nor is it defensible in any form of even the most illiberal democracy.

“These laws are being used to push a draconian agenda.”

She advised the PM to read the bill and stated that FATF was being used to expand the scope of NAB to witch-hunt opposition, while in Supreme Court’s judgement it’s gross partiality while Human Rights Watch rebukes it and Pakistan Bar Council says it’s an embarrassment. “But not let make Pakistan a police state with no checks on a corrupt government,” she said.

Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said in Lahore Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell the nation who was blackmailing him, why he was getting blackmailed and what had he got to hide so desperately that he was vulnerable to blackmail.

Responding to Imran’s statements and the cabinet meeting, Marriyum said its Imran’s responsibility to fulfil his promise of ten million jobs and five million homes to poor people.

She said the people of Pakistan would not tolerate Imran’s corruption, lies and baseless allegations and accusations against the opposition.