KU to reserve quota for minority communities

The Syndicate meeting of the University of Karachi has principally agreed to reserve a quota for minority communities.

Acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Saturday chaired the meeting held at the VC Secretariat. The syndicate members were informed that the KU would like to allocate the quota for admissions in all departments for minority students.

After approving the proposal, the participants of the meeting decided to send the matter to a meeting of the Academic Council for final approval. Moreover, nominations of Dr Masooma Hassan, Professor Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari and Engineer Jabbar Memon were approved for a two-year term as a representative of the syndicate members for the selection board. The KU syndicate had especially included members of the national assembly, Dr Shahida Rahmani and Dr Mohsin Ali, in the varsity’s harassment committee to investigate the suicide case of the KU’s student, Nadia Ashraf.

The meeting also decided that employees who had illegally occupied houses at the campus would be given a month’s notice to vacate the place, and in case of non-compliance, action would be taken in accordance with the law to dismiss them from service. Retired employees who had not vacated their house yet would also be given a month’s notice. The KU syndicate also approved an increase in the special allowance for disabled employees from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 in the light of the office memorandum issued by the government of Pakistan. Approval was given to set up a branch and fees collection booth of Bank Al-Falah Islamic at the campus.