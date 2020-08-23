HEC invites applications for students’ wheelchair scheme

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from students having an ambulatory disability by September 15, 2020 to receive electric wheelchairs under the second phase of the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students.

The students being enrolled in public sector universities and affiliated colleges during the Fall Semester 2020-21 can submit their applications through eportal.hec.gov.pk/wheelchair.

The scheme’s eligibility criteria cover those students who have a physical and permanent ambulatory disability to such a degree that they are unable to move from one place to another without a wheelchair. The students unable to cross hurdles because of paralysis or loss of legs function or the students have lost one or both legs can avail themselves of the electric wheelchairs.