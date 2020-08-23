close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 23, 2020

Without electricity

Newspost

 
August 23, 2020

For the last few years, people of Karachi enjoyed the uninterrupted supply of electricity. Scheduled loadshedding was reduced and people finally had some peace after years.

This year, with the onset of summer, the city has again started witnessing loadshedding. We can only hope to go back to the days of a loadshedding-free Karachi.

Tariq Ali

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost