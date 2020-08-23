Without electricity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
For the last few years, people of Karachi enjoyed the uninterrupted supply of electricity. Scheduled loadshedding was reduced and people finally had some peace after years.
This year, with the onset of summer, the city has again started witnessing loadshedding. We can only hope to go back to the days of a loadshedding-free Karachi.
Tariq Ali
Karachi