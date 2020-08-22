JP Morgan to challenge UK banks with digital launch

LONDON: One of the world’s biggest banking groups is finalising plans to make its entry into the ranks of Britain’s online lenders early next year, foreign media reported.

Sky News has learnt that JPMorgan Chase is targeting the launch of its online UK “challenger” bank in the first quarter of 2021 - a move that will enable it to capitalise on the accelerating transition of millions of bank customers from branch-based activity to digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic