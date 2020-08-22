close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
August 22, 2020

JP Morgan to challenge UK banks with digital launch

National

NR
News Report
August 22, 2020

LONDON: One of the world’s biggest banking groups is finalising plans to make its entry into the ranks of Britain’s online lenders early next year, foreign media reported.

Sky News has learnt that JPMorgan Chase is targeting the launch of its online UK “challenger” bank in the first quarter of 2021 - a move that will enable it to capitalise on the accelerating transition of millions of bank customers from branch-based activity to digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

More From Pakistan