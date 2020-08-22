Bizenjo’s death condoled

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan, former federal minister and sitting Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association and Anwar Saifullah Khan, former federal minister offered profound condolences on the sad demise of Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In their condolence message, Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan deeply grieved over the sad demise of Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo who was a distinguished politician and senior parliamentarian. “He stood for the progress of the country as a law abiding politician and always strived to nurture democracy in the country,” he said. “He was a real jewel and nothing is comparable to him,” he added.

Salim Saifullah Khan further said that the nation has lost a gigantic personality of an era. “We worked together for several years for the betterment of our beloved motherland Pakistan,” he said.