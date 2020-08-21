BEIJING: Using Uyghur-Xinjiang card old propaganda technique against China, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

According to the report, the western media’s propaganda against China has been exposed after President of the United States of America calling the coronavirus as a “Chinese Virus”.This ridiculous and racist gesture clearly pictured that how its media put blame on China besides calling it a “Chinese Virus”.

The US is afraid and can’t resist China’s growing economy any more. Using media outlets specifically for the purpose of delivering false narratives on Uyghur in Xinjiang is western media’s digital war tactic against China. As a part of digital war, what westernized media tells mostly are like 1 million Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps and “Ethnic Cleansing and Cultural Genocide”.