Fri Aug 21, 2020
August 21, 2020

Jordan’s ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa

National

 
August 21, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of

mutual interest with Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Maj Gen Ibrahim Yali Muhammad, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the two exchanged views over matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation.

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region," the ISPR added.

