SIMS pays tribute to late Prof Faisal Masud

LAHORE: The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) has paid rich tributes its former principal the late Prof Dr Faisal Masud for his contribution to medical profession in the country. The SIMS faculty held a reference in memory of the late Prof Masood on his first death anniversary. SIMS/SHL Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz stated: "The faculty of SIMS misses a longtime friend of the institution. Prof Faisal Masud was a man of vision, action, insight and bravery, and a great professor of medicine with profound professionalism." He said: “We will never forget Prof Faisal’s patience, guidance and support. The faculty prays may Allah rest the departed soul in peace." The late Prof Masud had also headed the University of Health Sciences, the King Edward Medical University, and Punjab Organ Transplant Authority. He was also recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.