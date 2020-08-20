Foreign expedition arrives to climb high peak mountains

Islamabad : A Foreign Expedition consist of Three members from CZECH Republic arrived here in Pakistan here on Tuesday to climb Muchu Chhish (7,452) metres (24,449 ft) (also known as Batura V) is a mountain in the Batura Muztagh sub-range of the Karakoram in Pakistan.

Located in Hassanabad, Hunza. Muchu Chhish is one of the tallest mountains on Earth that remain unclimbed and is the tallest one of all that is not off limits due to religious or political prohibitions.

The peak has a modest prominence however, rising only 263 m (863 ft) above the nearest col or pass. One of the longest glaciers outside the polar regions, Batura Glacier flanks Muchu Chhish to the north.