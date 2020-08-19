Terrorist arrested; explosives seized

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab, on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit and foiled a terrorism plot here in the City. The CTD Punjab conducted an intelligence-based operation in Lahore region and arrested one terrorist of TTP/Hizb-ul-Ahrar.

According to spokesperson for CTD, the officials got information about presence of the suspect near Lahore Railway Station. The terrorist carrying explosives was waiting for suicide bomber as they had planned to attack on a sensitive office of LEA.

The CTD team raided the place and arrested terrorist namely Liaqat Khan before arrival of suicide bomber and recovered one suicide jacket, two hand grenades, pistol 30-bore and six live bullets from his possession.