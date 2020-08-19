Formation of sugar inquiry body legal: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed an intra-court appeal of Sugar Mills Association against the formation of sugar inquiry commission by the federal government.

A divisional bench comprising of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Pervaiz announced the judgment, which was reserved on last hearing after concluding arguments from the both sides. The bench maintained the decision of single member bench verdict and declared the inquiry commission and its report as legal.

The order stated that the inquiry commission's formation could not be dismissed on the basis of just minor technical errors and allowed the investigation institutions to continue their work against those responsible for sugar crisis in the light of the inquiry commission report.

It may be mentioned here that the Sugar Mills Association had challenged the single member bench’s decision in sugar commission case. It stated that there were some technical faults in the formation of the commission and prayed the court to turn it down.

However, the attorney general adopted the stance that these were just minorerrors that had no impact on performance of the inquiry commission and prayed the court to dismiss the case. Earlier, a single-member bench comprising the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had already declared the commission as legal and rejected the sugar mills petition.