Three murder accused arrested

KOHAT: The police on Tuesday arrested three accused allegedly involved in the murder case of a married woman in the jurisdiction of Lachi police station in the district.

The Lachi police said that members of a family from the remote Ghorzandi area reported that Ayesha Bibi, wife of Raj Wali, had committed suicide.

They said the police launched investigation in the murder case and arrested husband of the woman, father-in-law Gul Sher and brother-in-law Bahadur Khan. During the initial investigation, the police claimed that the accused confessed to have strangled the woman with a rope and then made a drama of suicide.

The police have recovered the rope used in the crime and registered a case against the three accused. Meanwhile, the police have arrested 50 suspected persons during search and strike operation in different parts of the district. The police claimed to have also seized weapons and cartridges from the suspects.