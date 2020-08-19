close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 19, 2020

Burki visits child patient

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Prof Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki visited a child patient and inquired about his health. He visited various wards of the recently inaugurated New Medical and Allied Building here on Tuesday. Billions of rupees were spent on this project, which has now been opened for the patients.

