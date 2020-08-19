Burki visits child patient

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Prof Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki visited a child patient and inquired about his health. He visited various wards of the recently inaugurated New Medical and Allied Building here on Tuesday. Billions of rupees were spent on this project, which has now been opened for the patients.