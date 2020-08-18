Toshakhana case: AC to indict Zardari, Gilani on Sept 9

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court, Islamabad on Monday set Sept 9 to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in Toshakhana reference.

The Accountability Court halted the process to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the court’s proceedings in the case until Aug 25 after the court was informed that the PML-N supreme leader’s arrest warrants have been challenged in the IHC. The Accountability Court also summoned Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, named in the case, to appear on next hearing on Sept 9 for indictment and directed all accused to furnish a surety bond of Rs2 million each.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari appeared before the court while wearing a face mask and face shield as part of measures to keep coronavirus at bay. During hearing, Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek complained to the judge that they had considerable difficulty reaching court because of police barriers and check posts on all roads leading to it.

At this, the accountability judge said he too faced hardships while reaching court as he was stopped at a check post after which he had to take a U-turn, using an alternative route to reach there. He said he would take up the issue with the administration to prevent such a situation in future. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Aseefa Bhutto and some party leaders also reached the Accountability Court to show solidarity with the former president. The party leadership had directed its members of Parliament and People’s Lawyers Forum to reach Islamabad. Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has been granted exemption from appearance in hearing of the reference.

While talking to media outside the court PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will not be pressurised by current puppet government and will not allow any changes in 18th amendment even if his whole family is arrested. He said that Islamabad has been taken hostage and party workers and leaders were not allowed to enter the court and even lawyers faced difficulties in coming to the court.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also asked that such things do not happen in an independent state. What authorities are trying to hide from the public and lawyers and if government is so afraid of former president Asif Ali Zardari, he added. PPP Chairman further said, “A psychological game is being played with my family but we will not change our stance on democratic and human rights.”