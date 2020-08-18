QWP leader wants foreign policy revisited

CHARSADDA: QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the country had been isolated in the comity of nations due to the flawed foreign policy of the PTI government.

Addressing a public gathering in Shabqadar, he said the country needed a bold and visionary leader, who had the ability to promote the country’s interests. On the occasion, known social and political figure Majid Khan announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters. He reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots. Sikandar Sherpao maintained that Islamabad did not take a bold stance on the Kashmir issue and the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the ones, who helped the PTI come to power, had realized that this govt was a total failure, lacking the ability to deliver. “The PM is known for making U-turns on every issue,” he said, adding popular and unblemished leadership was required to steer the country out of the prevailing situation. The govt has added to the woes of the people, he said, adding that rising inflation had eroded the purchasing power of the have-nots.