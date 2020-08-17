Ivic tasked with returning Watford to Premier League

LONDON: Vladimir Ivic said after being named manager of relegated Watford he needs to adapt as fast as possible to English football if he is to take them straight back to the Premier League.

The 43-year-old Serbian signed a one-year contract — with the option of extending it by a further year — and replaces Nigel Pearson.

Pearson was controversially sacked last month with two matches remaining of the Premier League season, and Hayden Mullins failed to keep them up as caretaker manager.