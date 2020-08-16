Environment pollution case: State benefits the elite, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah has remarked that the application of law is for the weak only, the state does nothing to serve the general public and benefits the elite only.

He further remarked as to why no action is taken under the laws of attempted murder and violation of laws against environmental pollution. He made these remarks during the course of hearing of an environmental pollution case here on Saturday.

The representatives of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Directorate of Education and the CDA appeared in the court. Afnan Karim Kundi and Hasnain Haider Thahim represented the CDA.

The chief justice Islamabad High Court remarked, “environmental laws are being fully violated in Islamabad. The CDA destroyed the National Park in Islamabad. There is a Supreme Court decision with reference to the national park but the CDA is not respecting that. Those who are supposed to provide protection to citizens have become lawbreakers.

While addressing the representative of EPA, the CJ remarked that all this is being done in the presence of the agency. “Are you sleeping? Should your agency be abolished? You are playing with the future generation. Tell us if you are responsible according to your rules. There are certain punishments for lawbreakers under your rules.”

The EPA authorities responded by saying under section 16-1 they issued a notice to the violators of the environmental laws. Afnan Karim Kundi, counsel for CDA said that CDA’s whole administration is taking steps in this regard.

The IHC CJ remarked it is said for the influential that their irregularities are regularised but that facility is not available to the weak. The CDA is fully and openly violating the environmental laws in Islamabad.

The court directed that no construction project should be initiated without approval from EPA, which should take action as an independent agency according to the act.

The court while summoning Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Secretary climate change, and chairman CDA adjourned the hearing of the case till August 22.