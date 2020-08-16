People’s Square, underground parking inaugurated in downtown

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the People’s Square and an underground car parking facility in the Saddar downtown area of Karachi.

The project has been constructed under the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP). Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on the occasion that the provincial government was improving 22 other areas in the city in a similar way.

The CM explained that the KNIP was a project conceived in collaboration with the World Bank. He added that the provincial government had launched the three-component project with a total cost of Rs10.260 billion to transform the city into a more liveable, competitive and inclusive megacity.

Shah said the KNIP’s interventions in Saddar included creating a pedestrian trail that would improve traffic congestion and provide an open space for people visiting the Arts Council.

One of the sub-projects involves the re-development of the educational and cultural zone in Saddar that would enhance public spaces and improve mobility on Dr Ziauddin Road, Deen Muhammad Wafai Road and MR Kiyani Road along with the construction of a two-level underground parking piazza providing parking facility to over 350 cars and 250 motorcycles.