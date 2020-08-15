President, PM commend PAL

Islamabad:Both President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) for configuring a series of programmes to highlight the role of writers in the Pakistan movement.

In separate messages to PAL, the country’s leadership paid tributes to writers and intellectuals for playing an important role in awakening of the Muslims of subcontinent.

Terming August 14 as the most important day of our national life, President Alvi said, “This day is the bearer of the identity of our existence. In this context, it is commendable that the PAL has organized various online events in connection with Independence Day celebrations. It is gratifying that these events are being attended by writers from all over the world, apart from the beloved homeland, whose thoughts, ideas and writings can be fully utilized by the readers and students of literature. We welcome these writers and scholars from home and abroad.”