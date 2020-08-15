close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

Best performers in pandemic to be rewarded

Lahore

LAHORE:The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has decided to reward the best performers during COVID-19 pandemic.

LG&CD Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has constituted a committee under Special Secretary Babar Aman Babr to prepare the lists of best performers in coronavirus pandemic after which the nature of the reward would be decided. "We will acknowledge the services rendered by officers and officials during COVID-19," pledged Dr Ahmed Javed.

