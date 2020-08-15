KU celebrates August 14 with prayers for Kashmiris

The Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has been proven right as the world has witnessed the suffering of the people living under India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Freedom is a blessing obtained after much sacrifice; therefore, we should value it. The zeal amongst the youth of Pakistan is unmatchable. We need to tap the talent of youth to utilise it for nation-building.

These views were expressed by the Karachi University's acting vice chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Friday. He was addressing the audience during a ceremony after hoisting the national flag in front of the varsity’s new administration building.

“Pakistanis are a brave nation; we have faced terrorism through the years and have fought bravely and have succeeded. Perhaps that helped this nation defeat COVID-19,” he stated. “We are celebrating the 73rd Independence Day with national fervour and offering special prayers for the wellbeing of the nation and the people living under India’s illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir as all Pakistanis stand for the Kashmiris.”

The acting VC said India had deprived Jammu and Kashmir of human rights but “whole Pakistan is united for the Kashmiri people and their rights”. Owing to the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the two-nation theory, he added, “we were living in a separate country, but our forefathers sacrificed their lives, properties and other valuables for this Islamic state”.

He said Pakistan become atomic power only to safeguards its interest and safety and despite being a nuclear state Pakistan always opposed wars in the region and advocated dialogue to solve the differences and conflicts. “Peace is not our weakness and we also know how to protect our motherland.”

Earlier, the programme was commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Maqbool after which the audience observed a one-minute silence. Later, the national flag was hoisted by the KU acting VC.