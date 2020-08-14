Growers urged to adopt modern preservation, packaging techniques

Islamabad : A significant increase in export of Pakistani mangoes has been observed in the recent past, said Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, says a press release.

He said, “To meet the fast-growing demand of our mangoes internationally, our growers need to adopt modern cultivation technologies and preservation and packaging techniques.” He was talking to the media at the Centaurus Mall where he attended the closing ceremony of a two-day ‘mango-festival.’

Chairman Punjab Board of investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Professor Dr. Asif Ali, vice chancellor, MNS University of Agriculture and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Sardar Group of companies also attended the ceremony.

Syed Fakhar Imam also pointed out that people of this country had to suffer a lot of misery and terrorism-related grief and sorrow during our war against terrorism, which has ended recently. Now, Syed Fakhar Imam said, “we are moving towards a completely different direction. We are recovering and also working swiftly to rebuild our nation.”

Chairman Punjab Board of Investment was also present in the ceremony. He pointed out that farmers in the West have achieved better results only by adopting modern technologies and latest cultivation techniques. He reminded the growers that we need to discontinue the use of old practices and move forward by adopting modern cultivation techniques. He was of the view that if we started using modern cultivation techniques, we could easily improve the quality of our fruits and vegetables, particularly mangoes, apple, banana, dates and vegetables.