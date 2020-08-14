Man arrested for throwing acid on woman

Rawalpindi : A man was arrested for reportedly throwing acid on a woman in the limits of Pirwadhai Police Station here on Thursday.

The victim in her report lodged with Pirwadhai Police Station said that she was divorced by her husband and was living separately from her husband and his family.

She said that on the day of the incident, her brother-in-law visited her home and took her children with him.

In the evening, when she went to the house of her brother-in-law, he threw acid on her and fled away. The police arrested the accused and started investigation