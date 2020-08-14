Only Islamic ideology can keep Pakistanis united: TI amir

LAHORE:Shujauddin Sheikh, the newly-appointed amir of Tanzim-e-Islami (TI), says he faces a daunting challenge of keeping up the momentum of the struggle for organising the nation towards achieving the lofty dream of reviving Islamic Khilafa which his predecessors had maintained over the last 45 years.

“I’m overawed by the high standards set by my predecessors, especially Dr Israr Ahmad, and the magnitude of their achievements. I feel burdened by a huge responsibility and a sacred trust. And wonder how could I discharge my responsibilities for leading the nation for reviving Islamic Khilafah,” he said while talking to The News in his first interview to media after assuming charge.

Shujauddin Sheikh, 46, and father of seven, left a career of working as chartered accountant to become preacher of Quran and concept of Islamic Khilafah after he began watching lectures of Dr Israr Ahmad since 1991.

He said he had attracted towards understanding the message of Quran and learning Arabic language. When in school his Urdu teacher had drawn his attention towards learning Arabic to understand the message of Allah Almighty to His best creation. Taking the cue, he enrolled himself in courses of Arabic language and understanding Quran. He formally joined Tanzim-e-Islami in late 90’s and began giving lectures and speeches on Quran. Now he has become a household name among those watching Quran lectures. Asked about the achievements of Tanzim-e-Islami in pursuit of its objectives, Shujauddin said not the numbers but the quality and commitment of people matter. “Besides, the very objective of reviving Islam in its original shape is sacred enough to qualify for divine help and assistance. Success and failure is from Allah Almighty, while human beings are only required to obey the divine commandments and display complete allegiance to the Creator,” he added.

The key issue, he said, is that Pakistan must be governed under the very objective (enforcing Islam) for which it was created otherwise the country would not survive against conspiracies and disasters. Referring to the dismemberment of East Pakistan, he said, “We must keep in mind that Islam is the only ideology which can keep the Pakistanis united and fused as one nation. Promoting the secular concepts of nation states, racial and regional tendencies is always disastrous for Muslims, he added.

He emphasised that Pakistanis deeply love Islam from the core but decades of living under secular laws have promoted the secular tendencies of shunning Islam from life affairs and confining Allah Almighty’s commands to worshiping and rituals only.

“Still, an overwhelming majority of Pakistanis deeply love Islam and its culture. Even those who don’t care for worship, vehemently react to the violations of Islamic values and even tend to sacrifice their lives for protecting the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

Shujauddin was especially full of praise for the love of Islamic system among Pakistani youths. He recalled a recent survey of British Council in Karachi University showing 76 per cent students voted in favour of Islamic system in Pakistan and only a small minority voted for democracy. He also recalled a similar survey in Quaid-e-Azam University in late 2000’s wherein 79 percent students said Islamic Khilafah would best suit Pakistan and solve the problems faced by people, against 12 percent favouring democracy.

Asked why religious parties never get enough votes to become a majority in parliament, or equal to the numbers in which people attended their public meetings, he said, “I think people deep down feel that religious leaders seeking votes were unable to bring Islamic revolution, adding that (with a smile) they probably attend the public meetings of religious parties for seeking divine blessing (Barkat). Asked about the differences among the approaches of TI and other religious organisations calling for Islamic Khilafah, Shujauddin said some differences in methodology among all Islamist leaders and their parties were natural.

“We respect all fellow scholars and Dawah carriers since they are pursuing the same objective of calling human beings towards eternal success.” He said TI founder Dr Israr Ahmad recorded 11 detailed lectures on the methodology of Holy Prophet (SAW) for bringing about Islamic revolution (Minhaj-e-Inqilab-e-Nabvi (PBUH) 35 years ago, adding the party is working upon that methodology and the signs of success are coming slowly but they are there in society positively.

About the solution to Kashmir issue, Shujauddin said the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims must be rescued and protected from the atrocities of Indian occupant forces. “But before annexing more lands into Pakistan, we should do soul searching whether we have enforced complete Islam on the lands we had obtained 73 years ago under the promise to The Almighty that complete Islam will be enforced in every walk of life,” he said.

Regarding the blood of Muslims being spilled all over the world, Shujauddin Sheikh said the apparent situation was definitely frustrating as enemies had been capturing Muslims lands and massacring innocent Muslims.

“The main reason behind Muslims’ devastation is that Muslim governments are not ready to fight against the enemies by reposing complete trust in Almighty Allah. Muslim rulers are either afraid of enemy strength or give priority to protecting their rule”, he said.