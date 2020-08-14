Independence Day hockey match

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will organise an exhibition match at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Friday (today) to celebrate the Independence Day.

The match, to be played between Brig Atif XI and Brig Hameed XI, will start at 4:45 pm.

The teams will include players who are likely to be part of junior and senior teams of Pakistan soon.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary general Khalid Mahmood will be the chief guest on this occasion.

A tree plantation campaign will also be launched on the occasion.