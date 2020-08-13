Siraj terms govt, Opp two sides of same coin

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Wednesday termed the opposition and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government two sides of the same coin, saying that the incumbent rulers followed the policies of the previous governments.

“This government is the continuation of the rule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, General Pervez Musharraf regime and Pakistan People’s Party,” he said. He was speaking at the condolence reference to pay homage to Rafique Tanoli, who was martyred in the Kashmir rally held by the JI in Karachi on August 5 Wednesday. “We want the arrest of those responsible for the bomb explosion at our Kashmir rally in Karachi,” he said. He said that his party would think twice before participating in the multiparty conference being scheduled by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. “Neither the opposition parties nor the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government are sincere in addressing the issues faced by the people,” Sirajul Haq said. The JI leader said that both the PML-N and the NAB were hiding the truth about the incident that took place in Lahore the other day. “We are sure that both PML-N and NAB are deceiving the people about this incident as whatever the latter had done so far is merely a political stunt and it couldn’t recover the stolen wealth,” he said.