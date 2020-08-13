‘Baby’ Milky Way discovered 12b light years away

PARIS: A golden halo glinting 12 billion light years away is the farthest galaxy resembling our Milky Way yet spotted, astronomers said Wednesday, adding the “surprisingly unchaotic” infant star system challenges our understanding of the early years of the Universe. The galaxy, called SPT0418-47, is so far away that it took billions of years for its light to reach Earth and so our image of it is from deep in the past, said the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which was involved in the discovery. This was when the Universe was 1.4 billion years old — just 10 percent of its current age — and galaxies were still forming.