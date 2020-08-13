Usman Buzdar to remain CM: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that NAB’s summons to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is no a valid reason for dismissing him from his position.

"Usman Buzdar is the chief minister and he will stay as CM," said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while addressing a press conference on Wednesday along with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman General ® Ahmad Nawaz Mela, Board member Gohar Ejaz and Chief Executive Zahid Aziz. The Punjab governor said that from the outset it is the policy of the PTI government that there will be no compromise on accountability and transparency. The government officials always appear before NAB, he said, adding, “We believe in liberating the country from corruption. We support transparent accountability and we are eliminating political interference from institutions.”

Responding to a question, he said that the incident that has happened outside NAB office will be investigated. He said, “We will complete 820 RU and UF water filtration plants to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab.”

He said “We will always be ready for accountability. We have not spent a single penny on PAPA so far. The PC-1 worth Rs5.5 million of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are ready.”

The PAPA chairman said, “We will fulfil our promise regarding provision of clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. Gohar Ejaz said all projects will be completed within a year. Meanwhile, addressing an event titled “Youth Engagement for Saving lives and Safety Promotion” at Governor’s House, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that the role of Rescue Service in youth engagement for saving lives and safety promotion is appreciable. Punjab Emergency Service has gained respect among the public only because of its high professional standards, he remarked. In the end, all participants in the event prayed for disease-free safe prosperous Pakistan. The Rescue Punjab DG also spoke on the occasion.