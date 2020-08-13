‘Grading issue conveyed to CAIE’

Islamabad: The federal government has formally requested the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE)

to address the complaints of Pakistani students about the O/A Level results.

The CAIE, the world's largest provider of international education programmes and qualifications for students aged from five to 19 years, had announced on Tuesday the results for their O and A Level exams taken in May and June.

An evidence-based grading system was used this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Most Pakistani students complained that their results didn’t match the expected grades.

In a tweet on his official handle, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said he had received many complaints about unfair grading.

"I have conveyed to Cambridge the concern of students. I am hopeful that the CAIE will look into it and take remedial measures," he said.