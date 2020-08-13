2,500 cops to perform duty on Aug 14

Islamabad : The capital police on Thursday planned elaborated measures during the Independence Day celebrations in the metropolitan to avoid any untoward incident.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) held at Rescue 15 as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The meeting decided to deploy heavy contingent of police at sensitive points of federal capital.

The meeting was attended among others by all, Senior Superintendents of Police CTD, Additional Superintendent of Police and all Zonal Superintendents of Police , Sub-Divisional police officer and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security plan and supervise all security arrangements himself in connection with August 14 and Muharram-ul-Haram.