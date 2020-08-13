PTI plans Independence Day rally

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chapter has announced it will celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm, and hold a grand torch-bearing rally from the Nishan-e-Pakistan at Sea View.

The rally will be attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, parliamentarians Aftab Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Shakoor Shad, Ataullah Khan, Shehzad Qureshi and Ramzan Ghanchi, as well as by other leaders.

In a statement issued from the Insaf House, Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui said the party would celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm and pay tributes to the Kashmiris.

“Muslims have made many sacrifices for an independent state. It is our collective and national responsibility to safeguard the blessings of freedom,” he said. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was on the path of success and achievements and it would be counted among the developed countries of the country soon. The PTI has invited Karachi’s residents to celebrate Independence Day with them at Sea View.