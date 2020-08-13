Terror incidents record decrease

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi was told on Wednesday that terrorism and crime against property witnessed a significant downward trend in the province during the current year.

Chairing a meeting via a video link, the IGP was presented a report that in the last 07 months 0 per cent increase was reported in terrorism cases while 50 percent decrease in simple kidnapping, 68 per cent decrease in child abduction and 25 per cent decrease in kidnapping for ransom was reported.

Similarly, in comparison to previous year for the corresponding period attacks on police and LEAs have gone down by 15 per cent while 159 percent decline was observed in crime against property during this year. Police performance against drugs and narcotics was no less commendable during the period.A total of 15,566 drug peddlers were arrested compared to 3423 during the comparable period last year.