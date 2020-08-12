Population seems ready to say goodbye to COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is losing its intensity consistently in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district with every passing day and in the light of number of patients being tested positive and deaths caused by the virus, it seems as the population in the district is ready to say goodbye to the deadly outbreak.

In last 11 days, only 42 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district where the virus caused havoc at least in the months of June and July. In Islamabad, however, the virus is still hitting population though the outbreak has got milder in last few days. From August 1 to date, as many as 267 new patients of the illness have been reported from the federal capital. In last 48 hours, only five new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 5,931 of which 5586 have already cured. The virus, however claimed another life in the district in last 24 hours taking death toll to 278 while 171 patients have already lost their lives due to COVID-19 in ICT.

It is important that the patients being tested positive from the district are sporadic cases in nature and they are being reported from scattered areas in Rawalpindi. The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness from the district has been showing a tremendous downward trend for the last four weeks or so.

Of a total of 5,931 patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the district, only 25 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while number of patients still in home isolation was 42 on Tuesday, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.