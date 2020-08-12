Sarwar announces opening of Mariamabad as tourist site

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced the opening of the sacred Christian site-Mariamabad for international tourism.

On this occasion, he said that a quota for religious minorities in public sector jobs would be introduced. He further said that minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan whereas India had become a slaughterhouse for minorities.

He was addressing a seminar here in Governor’s House on National Minorities Day. Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, MPA Mahindar Pal, Dr Manohar Chand, Amarnath Randhawa from Hindu Community, Professor Abdul Mannan Khurram and Bishop Lahore attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Chaudhry Sarwar said that despite ongoing tension with India, Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise of completing the Kartarpur project and opened it for Sikhs from across the world, including India. The government is ensuring the safety of minorities’ rights in Pakistan. The governor said that the government was protecting the rights of all religious minorities. Minorities enjoy equal rights and all facilities in Pakistan and the efforts were being made to achieve the dream of progressive Pakistan. He said the world was a witness to the oppression and atrocities that minorities in India were facing.