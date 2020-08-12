Men may be ‘insulted’ by Biden’s female VP pledge: Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that some men may feel "insulted" by his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s committment to choose a woman as his vice presidential candidate.

"He roped himself into a certain group of people," Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview. "Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine," Trump said.

Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket. He is expected to announce his choice this week.

Only two other women have been nominated vice presidential candidates -- Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984 -- and neither made it into the White House. No woman has won the presidency either. In the radio interview, Trump praised his own vice president, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: "people don’t vote for the vice president, they really don’t."