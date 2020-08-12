Six die in Ethiopia unrest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ADDIS ABABA: At least six people have been killed in southern Ethiopia this week in unrest related to a bid to establish a new federal region, officials and a rights body said on Tuesday. The violence in the Wolaita zone -- which one official said left as many as 16 dead -- marks the latest bout of ethnic unrest since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, took office in 2018.