Rashid wants Haider to be given chance in Tests

LAHORE: Former cricketer Rashid Latif has urged Pakistan’s team management to include teenage batsman Haider Ali in the playing XI for the remainder of the England Tests, claiming that the 19-year-old is more than just a T20 hitter and needs to be groomed now.

After Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss to England in the opening, the clamour for changes is rising, with experts disappointed by the experienced duo of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq.

Latif, in a video on his YouTube channel, said that with Azhar and Shafiq in the twilight of their careers, it was imperative for Haider to be given exposure now or his growth as a cricketer would be stunted.

“Haider is missing from this team. His time to play is now and if he doesn’t play, you will waste one year of his career. We are waiting for Azhar and Asad to retire before including Haider but by then it will be too late,” he said.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman said that Haider should not be considered a T20 specialist on the basis of his PSL feats. He said that there was much more to the Attock-born lad than just white-ball cricket.

“I think he will play in T20Is against England but I believe it will be better to establish him as a Test player first. I firmly believe that Haider will become an excellent Test player and will eventually go on to cement his place in all formats,” he said. The second Test between Pakistan and England will commence in Southampton on August 13.