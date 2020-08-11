Senate panel asks SSGC to restart local LPG production

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Monday directed the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) to review its decision and restart local LPG production in the national interest.

The SSGC had stopped gas supplies to Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) on June 21, 2020. As a result, around 9,000 metric tons of LPG and 4,000 metric tons of NGL have disappeared from the market.

“The SSGC must review and revisit its decision keeping in mind the full utilization of national assets and local resources in the national interest,” said Senator Mohsin Aziz, the committee chairman. “SSGC is a national flag carrier in the oil and gas sector and has a responsibility towards consumers,” he said.

JJVL, commissioned in 2005, has provided SSGC with income of Rs84 billion since then and a profit of over Rs29 billion without any investment on the part of SSGC, JJVL Director Fasih Ahmed told the committee.

Committee member Senator Taj Afridi strongly urged restarting local LPG production. Asad Hayauddin, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), said the Federal Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee would be reviewing the matter on Wednesday.