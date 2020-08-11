NBP wins ABF magazine: Corporate, Investment Banking Awards 2020

KARACHI: The Asian Banking and Finance Magazine (ABF) has awarded its prestigious Corporate Client Initiative of the Year– Pakistan and the Innovative Deal of the Year– Pakistan Awards at the Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2020, to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Corporate and Investment Banking Group (CIBG) at NBP reflects the Bank’s strong capability of providing a wide array of plain vanilla and tailored financing, transactional, and electronic banking products and services to its diversified and growing client base.

NBP is one of Pakistan’s leading provider of financial services to top-tier multi-national, governmental agencies/departments, and corporate clients across the country, serving the changing financial needs of the nation’s distinguished businesses and government entities.

On winning this prestigious award, Mr. Syed Jamal Baquar, SEVP/Group Chief, CIBG said, ‘the recognition of NBP for these Awards highlights the fact that NBP endeavors to be a preferred and trusted long-term partner of its clients in the long term by providing a full array of financial products and solutions which continue to exceed service expectations.

We undertake to continue offering our very best to our clients and are confident that this mindset will lead to many more milestones and achievement in times to come.

Our large balance sheet, universal banking products, and a high quality team of business professionals gives us the confidence and the ability to undertake pretty much any large, complex financial transaction or infrastructure project in the country. We continue to explore and support industrial sectors where Pakistan’s economy is expected to expand in the future.’****