Tue Aug 11, 2020
AFP
August 11, 2020

Fire destroys Spanish holiday park

World

MOLLINA, Spain: A wind-fuelled fire ripped through a holiday park in Spain that is home to a large number of British pensioners, destroying dozens of homes and injuring two people, officials said on Monday. The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon at the Lazy Days holiday park in the southern town of Mollina, about 65-km kilometres inland from the port of Malaga, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the air.

