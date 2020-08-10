Buzdar, Maryam ready to appear before NAB

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz are ready to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that summoning by NAB does not mean that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is guilty.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that an organised conspiracy is being hatched against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that he will appear before anyone for any investigation and he is satisfied, as he did not commit anything wrong.

Usman Buzdar said, “When our hands are clean, not only one time but will appear if summoned 10 times by the NAB.”

He said, “We will go to every forum and will show everything. When the hands of someone are clean, he need not fear anything.”

Usman Buzdar said, “We have not done anything wrong and will also not allow anyone to do wrong thing.”

Talking to reporters at a tree plantation campaign at Shadman, Usman Buzdar said that as far as the allegation of influencing to get a liquor licence is concerned, all things were done according to the rules and regulations. “I have always followed law and have run and is running all matters according to the rules, regulations and procedure,” he added.

He said that the file concerned should be opened and be seen whether there is any mention of the Chief Minister’s House in it. Usman Buzdar said that he had appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Lahore High Court, Islamabad High Court, FIA, and will also appear before the NAB. He said that the whole record tells what the reality is. He said that thousands of files move daily and every file could not come to the chief minister. He said, “When you have no documents and reality, how you could rely on hearsay.”

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz decided to appear before the NAB for questioning in connection with its probe into a case related to illegally acquiring hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind.

Party sources revealed that she made this decision after consultation with lawyers, family members and party leaders. NAB has asked Maryam to turn up before its combined investigation team on August 11 along with details of 200 acres of land she allegedly acquired in Raiwind in 2013 in violation of rules.

She is required to furnish complete details regarding the sale and purchase of land as well as funds arranged for acquiring the land. The bureau has asked her to submit details of duty and tax payment for the purchase of the land in question and whether the land had been brought in agriculture or commercial use.

NAB has also decided to probe former DCOs Noorul Amin Mengal and Ahad Cheema in this case.

Earlier in May the NAB Lahore opened an investigation against the Sharif family for illegally acquiring hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said if NAB has summoned Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other government officials, it does not mean that they are guilty.

“We have no objection if NAB summons the government officials, in fact, it is telling evidence that NAB is independent, said the governor while talking to the media on Tiger Force Day.

Minister Forestry Sabtain Khan and Tiger Force volunteers were also present. Tree plantation campaign was also launched by planting saplings in Jallo Park. PTI leaders Malik Asif, Ch Zulfiqar Bhandar, Malik Hammad Awan and Naeem Haidar Butt were present among others.

The governor on the occasion said that the opposition has always accused that NAB is arresting people from the opposition on the directives of the government but now NAB has summoned Sardar Usman Buzdar, which is a poof that NAB is independent and it is working transparently.

“We have no objection if NAB is summoning government officials for inquiry. We have cooperated with NAB earlier and we will continue to do so, he said and added that one is considered innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

“Our Provincial Ministers Sabtain Khan and Abdul Aleem Khan have already faced NAB proceedings and they were granted bails by courts because they were not found guilty. As far as the cases against the opposition are concerned, they have been filed prior to our government and we have nothing to do with them,” he said.

Responding to a question about Tahaffuz-e-Islam Bill, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully aware of this bill. He said the Punjab government has decided that no final decision will be taken about this bill without taking religious scholars from all schools of thought on board. He said as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, ‘we are materialising the dream of Clean and Green Pakistan’.

Forestry Department of Punjab has already planted 5 crore trees and thousands of trees are being planted on the Tiger Force day. People from all walks of life should participate in the tree plantation campaign, he said.

Minister Forestry Sabtain Khan said today on the Tiger Force Day the forestry department has launched the tree plantation campaign.

“We will meet the target of planting 8 crore 50 lac trees in Punjab by November 2020,” he said.