August 9, 2020
August 9, 2020

Man arrested for killing father

August 9, 2020

A man stabbed his father to death after a verbal clash in Chamkani area on Saturday.

Police said they have arrested Nadeem who had allegedly stabbed his father Moeen after the bickering. Meanwhile, the police have arrested four alleged kidnappers and recovered one Zahid, a resident of Tajabad, who had been kidnapped by the accused over a monetary dispute.

