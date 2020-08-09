Man arrested for killing father

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man stabbed his father to death after a verbal clash in Chamkani area on Saturday.
Police said they have arrested Nadeem who had allegedly stabbed his father Moeen after the bickering. Meanwhile, the police have arrested four alleged kidnappers and recovered one Zahid, a resident of Tajabad, who had been kidnapped by the accused over a monetary dispute.