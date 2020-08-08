Qureshi tells Pompeo: Pakistan to act as partner for peace with US

ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a phonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said, "Pakistan would be a partner for peace with the United States.

"The discussion between the two sides focused on bilateral relations and developments in the region "with a view to promoting peace, prosperity and stability", a Foreign Office statement here said.

Stressing the importance of the Pakistan-US relationship, the foreign minister stated that the leadership of both countries was committed to further strengthen it.

Qureshi apprised Secretary Pompeo of India s continuing regressive policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) manifested with massive violations of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The minister thanked him for the US participation in the debate in the UN Security Council on August 5, 2020 on the completion of one year of India s unilateral and illegal actions in Kashmir. He said the Security Councils deliberations, once again, reaffirmed the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said the continued interest and commitment of the international community would help generate the necessary momentum towards resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council security resolutions. He stressed that the Afghan peace process should be pursued in all earnest.