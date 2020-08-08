Pakistan donates 8 tonnes of relief goods to Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday donated eight tonnes of relief assistance comprising medicines and food to Lebanon as a token of solidarity for the victims of the blast that took place in Beirut earlier this week.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe, conveyed deep sorrow and grief on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives, injuries to thousands, and extensive material damage caused by the explosions, a Foreign Office press release said.

He told the Lebanese foreign minister that the relief assistance would be delivered by Friday evening. Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi had already conveyed profound sympathies and condolences to the Lebanese leadership over the tragedy.

He underscored that in this difficult time the Pakistani nation stood in strong support and solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people. Appreciating the Lebanese people’s resilience, the foreign minister expressed full confidence that they would grapple with this challenging situation with their characteristic strength.

Wehbe expressed his gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for showing sympathy and solidarity at this difficult time. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.