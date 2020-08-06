Resolution against petroleum prices in Punjab PA

LAHORE: A resolution was submitted in Punjab Assembly Secretariat Tuesday against rise in petroleum prices. The resolution was submitted by PML-N MPA Rabia Nusrat and it stated that the rise in petroleum prices would add to the prevailing inflation in the country. She also submitted that the petroleum prices were coming down worldwide but the government had taken an anti-people step while increasing the rates. She demanded immediate reversal of the decision and called for immediate relief for the population.