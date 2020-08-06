Hundred hero Stirling kept faith as Ireland stun world champions England

SOUTHAMPTON: Paul Stirling insisted he always believed Ireland could beat England after his brilliant century inspired a record Irish run-chase in a shock seven-wicket win over the world champions during the third One-day International at Southampton on Tuesday.

Both Stirling, with 142, and Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (113), scored centuries during Ireland’s ultimately successful pursuit of 329.

It was Ireland’s highest successful chase in ODIs. They reached a target of 328 in a dramatic 2011 World Cup win over England in Bangalore.

When both Stirling and Balbirnie were out in quick succession, however, it looked like Ireland might falter but Kevin O’Brien — their hundred hero in India nine years ago - helped see them to victory in the company of novice international Harry Tector with just one ball to spare.

- ‘Right up there’ -

“We’ve chased over 300 a number of times, so we knew we could do it,” said opener Stirling, the player of the match.

Balbirnie added: “We absolutely thought we could chase it, we just knew we had to bat well up top.

“We are delighted with how it finished. We obviously didn’t perform with the bat in the first two ODIs.”

Ireland’s win was all the more impressive as they had lost the first two matches in a three-game series after making lowly totals of 172 and 212-9.

And that’s why few would have given the Irish much hope although England were without several World Cup winners including Test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and pace bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes because of overlapping red and white-ball commitments — the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester starting on Wednesday.

This was Ireland’s first ODI win over England in England and their first against a major nation since the 2015 World Cup.

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan, a former Ireland batsman, made 106 against his native country after being dropped by opposing skipper Balbirnie on 67.

But with England eyeing an impregnable total, they lost three wickets for 13 runs in declining from 190-3 to 203-6 before being dismissed for 328.

Ireland’s victory, which rounded off the first ODI series since the coronavirus lockdown, also gave them 10 points in the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

England did not help themselves dropping Stirling on 95 and 139.

Score Board

Ireland won toss

England

J. Roy c Balbirnie b Young 1

J. Bairstow b Adair 4

J. Vince c Tucker b Young 16

*E. Morgan c Tector b Little 106

T. Banton lbw b Delany 58

S. Billings c Adair b Young 19

Moeen Ali c Stirling b Campher 1

D. Willey c Balbirnie b Campher 51

T. Curran not out 38

A. Rashid run out 3

S. Mahmood c Balbirnie b Little 12

Extras (lb10, nb2, w7) 19

Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 328

Fall: 1-2, 2-14, 3-44, 4-190, 5-202, 6-203, 7-216, 8-289, 9-298, 10-328

Bowling: Young 10-1-53-3 (1w); Adair 7-0-45-1 (1nb, 1w); Little 8.5-0-62-2 (1w); Campher 10-1-68-2 (1nb, 2w); McBrine 8-0-61-0; Delany 6-0-29-1 (1w)

Ireland

P. Stirling run out 142

G. Delany b Willey 12

*A. Balbirnie c Billings b Rashid 113

H. Tector not out 29

K. O’Brien not out 21

Extras (lb2, nb3, w7) 12

Total (3 wickets, 49.5 overs) 329

Did not bat: L Tucker, C Campher, A McBrine, M Adair, C Young, J Little

Fall: 1-50, 2-264, 3-279

Bowling: Willey 10-1-70-1 (1nb, 3w); Mahmood 9.5-0-58-0 (1nb); Curran 10-0-67-0 (1nb, 1w); Moeen 7-0-51-0; Rashid 10-1-61-1 (2w); Vince 3-0-20-0

Result: Ireland won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Paul Stirling (IRL)

Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), David Millns (ENG)